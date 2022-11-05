The festival of lights was celebrated in Manav Public School, Nayagaon, with devotion and religious zeal. The school wore a festive look with decorated diyas and lanterns. Tiny tots of class Pre-Nursery celebrated Diwali by making beautiful rangoli with their little hands. Principal Shobha Rani also made her presence felt by wishing all students a happy Diwali.
