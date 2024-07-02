Manav Rachna Educational Institutions host Future Maestro Global Summer School

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) recently hosted the Future Maestro Global Summer School — a six-day residential programme designed to provide students with multidisciplinary exposure and experiential learning opportunities.

The Global Summer School offered a unique blend of academic exploration and practical experiences. Students immersed themselves in six exciting domains — Design & Creativity, MediaVerse, InnoTech Fusion, Legal Vibes, Psychology Experientia, and Hospitality & Culinary.

The programme featured interactive sessions with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, cybersecurity experts, finance professionals, and sustainability icons, while engaging participants in fun and adventure activities such as trekking, sports matches, and heritage walks.

Community service initiatives and workshops on building personal relationships and confidence were also integral parts of the curriculum.

Participants connected with Manan Gandhi, Founder & CEO of &work, to learn about his entrepreneurial journey and with Himanshu Mangla from Art of Living for insights on interpersonal relationships. Key sessions included Sumant Shekhar, Founder & CEO of Lakshya, discussing sustainability, and Suraj Kumar Ashoka from StockGro covering investment fundamentals.

Pooja Malhotra from NCSSS highlighted social media risks and cybersecurity importance.

Fun activities like movie nights, heritage walks, talent showcases, and sports were highlights, along with a trek in the Aravalli hills where Pankaj Grover taught about conservation. Cooking competition judged by Chef Lalit Mohan added excitement, and community service at The Earth Saviours Foundation, led by Jas Kalra, emphasised empathy and giving back.

The programme concluded with Sushant Kalra from the Parwarish Institute of Parenting sharing insights on communication with teens.

The programme culminated in a grand ceremony where parents witnessed their children showcase the projects they had worked on throughout the week.