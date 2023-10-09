Manav Rachna International Schools recognised as 'Top Schools' in Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida

ANI

Faridabad: Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) have emerged as frontrunners in the Times School Survey 2023. The survey is known for its rigorous evaluation of academic excellence, innovation and holistic development, which has positioned MRIS Schools at the zenith of educational institutions in the region.

In Faridabad, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 14, ranked No 1 CBSE School in the Leaders Category, embodying excellence and educational leadership. Manav Rachna International School, Sector 21C, ranked No 1 in the CBSE Innovators Category for its innovation-centric approach, redefining the landscape of education.

Manav Rachna International School, Charmwood, ranked No 1 CBSE School in Faridabad in the Challengers Category, stands as the epitome of educational brilliance.

In Gurugram, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 51, ranked No 1 CBSE School in Gurugram in the Challengers Category, distinguished for setting new milestones in providing quality education. Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, ranked No 2 in the Leaders Category, is known for its academic prowess and for fostering an environment where growth is nurtured.

In Noida, Manav Rachna International School, Noida, ranked No 1 CBSE School in the Challengers Category, symbolising a commitment to academic growth and innovation.

The highly advanced and engaging curriculum at Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) is designed to foster young minds for the challenges of tomorrow. The innovative teaching pedagogy integrates cutting-edge educational practices ensuring a dynamic and engaging learning experience for every student.

These rankings are an attestation to the fact that MRIS goes beyond conventional education by encouraging students to engage in critical reasoning, explore diverse subjects, develop essential life skills, and harness the power of technology.

The schools also offer a holistic programme called Future Skills & Sustainability (FS&S) that is implemented through four verticals — Tinkering, Media & Design, Coding & Technology, and Agritech — empowering students to explore, innovate and apply their practical knowledge through the belief that ‘Sustainability Drives Globality’.

The Special Education Needs (SEN) department at each MRIS ensures that every child gets equal opportunities to grow and discover the world. At the forefront of athletic development, the Manav Rachna Sports Academy provides top-notch training facilities and expert coaching, nurturing young athletes and instilling a spirit of sportsmanship. It also offers premium sports facilities in an arena which is well-maintained and paves the way for the champions in the making.

