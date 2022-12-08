Manish Papneja Memorial School, Ismailabad

The school hosted a felicitation ceremony to acknowledge and applaud the achievements of its students. Lieutenant S Bikramjeet Singh was the chief guest, while S Rashpal Singh, vice-chairman, Municipal Committee, Ismailabad, was the guest of honour. The ceremony commenced with the welcome song. Students of various classes showcased their talent through different dance performances. Principal Dr Rachna Batra presented the school report. The chief guest felicitated the school toppers and motivated them to continue the outstanding performances. Teachers were also awarded for various categories Like 'Best Teacher' (academics), 'long service award' and so on. The programme ended with the recital of National Anthem.
