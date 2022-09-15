Manjeet gets 612 marks in NEET

Manjeet, a student of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, cleared NEET by scoring 612 marks. Manjeet said, “I fully focused on studies for two years. I got full support from my parents and teachers. To concentrate on studies I took a break from social media and smartphones and now I hope to become a successful doctor.” He was honoured at the school by Principal Ravinder Kumar. Head Coordinator and Manjeet's father Surender Kumar said, "All his hard work in school paid off.”