Manjeet gets 612 marks in NEET

Manjeet, a student of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, cleared NEET by scoring 612 marks. Manjeet said, “I fully focused on studies for two years. I got full support from my parents and teachers. To concentrate on studies I took a break from social media and smartphones and now I hope to become a successful doctor.” He was honoured at the school by Principal Ravinder Kumar. Head Coordinator and Manjeet's father Surender Kumar said, "All his hard work in school paid off.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder
Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...
40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation
The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...
Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent
The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...
Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest
Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...