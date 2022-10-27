Manmeet, Ojas bag silver medals in inter-state karate competition

The 18th Shigokan Gojuryo All India Karate Competition was organised from October 14 to 17 at the Sports Complex Indoor Stadium in Shimla. It was an inter-state competition in which around 450 students displayed their talent. Two students of Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur, Manmeet (Class VI-A) and Ojas Sharma (Class VI-C) bagged silver medals in the U-11 30-35 kg and U-12 35-40 kg category. Principal Dr Mamta Verma congratulated the students and awarded them certificates.
