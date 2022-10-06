Manuraj Public School, Nayagaon

Gandhi Jayanti and birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri was observed at the school in a traditional format under the leadership of Principal Raju Bisht. The students came up with creative art work, painting and slogans and also sang poems and patriotic songs. It was exciting to see young kids going around the school while waving the Tricolour. The children and staff members paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The activity encouraged the children to follow the path of non-violence as taught by Gandhiji.