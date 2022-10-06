Manuraj Public School, Nayagaon

Gandhi Jayanti and birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri was observed at the school in a traditional format under the leadership of Principal Raju Bisht. The students came up with creative art work, painting and slogans and also sang poems and patriotic songs. It was exciting to see young kids going around the school while waving the Tricolour. The children and staff members paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The activity encouraged the children to follow the path of non-violence as taught by Gandhiji.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...