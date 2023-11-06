Master Chef competition at Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A Master Chef Competition was organised at the school, which witnessed the enthusiastic participation from students. Through the competition, students experienced the idea of tasting, smelling and creativity. They prepared yummy and lip-smacking dishes which were the healthier alternatives to junk food and displayed amazing presentation of their culinary skills. The motive was to make them understand the various concepts of science and math, like measuring quantities for the correct mix. The budding chefs also spoke about the dish prepared by them and its nutritive value. Earnest efforts of children could be seen. The best dishes were awarded.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Severe or worse air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot
Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar...
India-Canada diplomatic thaw remains remote despite visa easing
Diplomatic crisis to hurt people movement, Indian students
Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and others to attend
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
British Sikh 'barred from Birmingham jury service' for carrying kirpan
The Sikh Federation UK wrote to Justice Minister Alex Chalk ...