Master Chef competition at Aanchal International School, Chandigarh

A Master Chef Competition was organised at the school, which witnessed the enthusiastic participation from students. Through the competition, students experienced the idea of tasting, smelling and creativity. They prepared yummy and lip-smacking dishes which were the healthier alternatives to junk food and displayed amazing presentation of their culinary skills. The motive was to make them understand the various concepts of science and math, like measuring quantities for the correct mix. The budding chefs also spoke about the dish prepared by them and its nutritive value. Earnest efforts of children could be seen. The best dishes were awarded.