Mata Rukmani Rai Arya Sen Sec School, Kharindwa

The school held Halloween celebrations for pupils of pre-nursery to Class II. The event emphasised the significance of festive season and the young learners eagerly participated in it. Students look charismatic in ‘horror’ attires. Apart from that some of the students also wore animals and birds, Spiderman, Dracula costumes. Pupils showcased their hidden potential through dance and song items. They also enjoyed party tiffin.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel
Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days
Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey
Chandra Arya urges govt to 'step in, take action'
Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun
The man identified as Malak Singh is detained from Kurukshet...
Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati
The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...
'Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem'
The top Indian-American CEO, who has made part of his missio...