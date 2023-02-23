Mata Rukmani Rai Arya Sr Sec School, Kharindwa

The management, principal, staff and students bade farewell to the outgoing students of Class XII. A hawan yajna and blessing ceremony was organised for the outgoing class students. The event started with the welcome of Class XII students, followed by an enthralling cultural programme, which included musical play, dances and games. On the basis of the performance, talent and intelligence, titles were conferred on outgoing students. Vice-President Raman Kanta Sharma gave a motivational speech to the students. Manager Ram Lal Gupta, member Mohinder Kansal, Manoj Bansal, Santosh Gupta, Sunita Bansal and Kanwarpal also blessed the students. Nitin and Khushi were declared Master and Miss Farewell 2023, respectively. The Class XII students expressed their gratitude towards the principal, management and teachers for their support and guidance. Mementoes were given to Class XII students. President Vishnu Bhagwan Gupta wished all the students good luck for the upcoming examination. Principal Bibandeep Kaur blessed the students and wished them good luck in every sphere of life. Vice-Principal Monika Anand, Co-ordinators Nidhi Gupta, Rohini, Sushma Gaur, Amandeep, Neha Gupta, Geeta, Gagan, Neha Singla, Manisha, Chaman Lal, Simmi, Jyoti and Kajal were present.