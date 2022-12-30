Mathematics Day observed at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

National Mathematics Day was celebrated at the school. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of mathematician Dr. Srinivasa Ramanujan. Five district-level schools participated in the celebration of the day at the school. The participating schools were: Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Rishikul, Maharaja Agrasen, Motilal Nehru, SD Narwana. Rajesh Atri of RK Academy and MC Ward No. 20 Mahavir Redhu were the chief guests on the occasion. The chief guests inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. Competitions based on various rules of mathematics were organised and the students participated enthusiastically in these. The competitions were organised under the supervision of mathematics teachers Rajesh Bhardwaj and Meena Kumari. The students displayed models based on various facts. The main objective of National Mathematics Day was to reveal the hidden talent of the students and to increase their interest in the subject. School Principal Ravindra Kumar said that such competitions increase the students’ knowledge, which conveys the message of the dedication of the experts of various subjects to the children. Chairman of the school Sandeep Dahiya appreciated the efforts of the children.