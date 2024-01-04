Maths Day celebrated at DAV Public School, Bankhandi

National Mathematics Day was celebrated at the school on the birth anniversary Srinivasa Ramanujan, who made exemplary contribution to mathematics. Students of all classes participated in the programme. Children explained the importance of mathematics through speeches and couplets. A quiz programme was organised, in which students of all four houses (Dayanand House, APJ Kalam House, Swami Vivekananda House and Mahatma Hansraj House) participated. Dayanand House won the quiz. At the end of the programme, Principal Subhash Sharma encouraged the students to participate in such activities in future.

