Maths quiz organised at St Xavier's High School, Panchkula

With the aim of bringing elements of fun, excitement and creativity in mathematics, Mathemania – Maths Quiz was held in the junior wing of the school. The main focus of the quiz was to develop logical thinking and mental ability of students and also to expel fear and create passion among them for the subject. Headmistress Cynthia Shear emphasised that such activities should be conducted frequently to enhance their mental abilities and to encourage practical approach to mathematics.

#Panchkula