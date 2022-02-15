McDonald's west and south to offer books to children in Happy Meal

New Delhi, February 15
Quick service restaurant McDonald's India (west and south) is now offering free books to the children with their Happy Meal, to promote and encourage reading habits among them.
Now, a Happy Meal will contain a choice of burger, a beverage, a cup of hot, steamed corn, and an intriguing book for children, said McDonald's India (west and south), operated by Westlife Development Ltd in a statement.
Under its 'Happy Meal Readers programme', children visiting the stores will get books curated by award-winning British author Cressida Cowell Cowell, who is popularly known for her multiple children's series, has written a collection of 12 books, especially for McDonald's, of which two will be launched every month.
"The 12-book collection titled 'Tiny Detectives' will give children a chance to delve into imaginative tales of trees, spiders, stars, koala bears and more.
"These books are specially written for the curious minds of six-year-old children and above, answering questions they often seek answers for from their parents," it said.
Consumers will have the option to choose from the two books when they buy a Happy Meal at McDonald's stores in western and southern India.
This will replace the toys, which McDonald's India (west and south) uses to give to their customers.
"Books play a pivotal role with our young customers, given that their curious minds are always looking for answers.
"The new Happy Meal Readers Program gives families another opportunity to bond with their children while inculcating the habit of reading and creating countless feel-good moments to cherish," it said.
Westlife Development operates chain of McDonald's restaurants in western and southern India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald's Corporation USA.
As on December 31, 2021, it was operating 316 McDonald's restaurants across 42 cities.
