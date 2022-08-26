MCM DAV Public School, Baghni

Janmashtami was celebrated by the staff and students of the KG section at school. A splendid and colourful performance was made by the students of pre-primary depicting the birth of Lord Krishna with a message of victory of good over evil. Students were beautifully dressed as Krishna, Sudama and Radha. Drawing and painting competitions were held for the children. Everyone participated in the celebration with great enthusiasm. Principal MR Rana, while addressing the students, spoke about the importance of the day and various aspects of Lord Krishna's youthful days and his playful and mischievous side.