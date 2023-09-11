MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, celebrates Janmashtami

Janmashtami was celebrated by the staff and students of the school. A splendid and colourful performance by students of pre-primary and primary depicting the birth of Lord Krishna with a message of victory of good over evil. Students were beautifully dressed as Krishna, Sudama and Radha. Drawing and painting competitions were held for the students of Class III to VIII. The children performed various cultural programmes and added dazzle to the celebration. Principal MR Rana while addressing the students spoke about the importance of the day and various aspects of Lord Krishna’s youthful days, and his playful and mischievous side.
