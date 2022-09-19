To encourage the use of Hindi language, Hindi Diwas was celebrated on the campus of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur. A special assembly was held in each class where students were encouraged to recite Gayatri Mantra, along with the Hindi prayer. Teachers, with the help of various posters, apprised the children that Hindi is a rich language and has made major contributions to the field of literature. The students of the school also delivered speeches on the importance of the Hindi.
