MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Dasehra was celebrated on the school premises. Students assembled in the playground where an effigy of Ravana was set up. Tiny tots came dressed up in various mythological characters of The Ramayana. A small act on The Ramayana was also enacted by students. Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad were burnt to make the children understand the victory of good over evil. Principal MR Rana wished the students on the occasion. The event ended with the distribution of sweets among the students.