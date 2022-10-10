MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Dasehra was celebrated on the school premises. Students assembled in the playground where an effigy of Ravana was set up. Tiny tots came dressed up in various mythological characters of The Ramayana. A small act on The Ramayana was also enacted by students. Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad were burnt to make the children understand the victory of good over evil. Principal MR Rana wished the students on the occasion. The event ended with the distribution of sweets among the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82
Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise
UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday
Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...
President, PM, other leaders pay homage to 'grassroots politician' Mulayam Yadav
Ordinary background, extraordinary achievements, says Presid...
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case
Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain l...