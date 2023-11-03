MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, celebrates Dasehra

The school celebrated Ramleela and Dasehra on the school premises. The little flowers of kindergarten and primary wing enacted scenes from Ramleela with immense ease and confidence. The children portrayed Ramayana characters such as Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Shatrughan, Bharat, Hanuman, Jatayu, and Ravan with magnificence. Chaupais sung at regular intervals further added to the devotional mood of the day. Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath were also burnt.

