MCM DAV Senior Sec Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Yoga Day was celebrated at the school. A large number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff attended the event. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day was “Yoga for Self and Society”. Warm-up exercises, sitting and standing asanas were performed and importance of these were explained simultaneously. The physical and yoga teachers of the school spoke about the benefits of yoga and how to maintain the harmony between body and mind. They also gave a brief history of the origin of yoga. There were teachers all around the students to help them in case they had trouble performing or understanding asanas. All the students participated in the event eagerly. Various competitions, like quiz, essay writing, poster making and slogan writing, were conducted to make the day special and memorable. Yoga pledge was also taken by the students with a resolve to make yoga an integral part of their daily life. The celebration concluded with the speech of Principal MR Rana. He encouraged the students to practice regular yoga to remain fit and to improve concentration.

