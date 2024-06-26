MCM DAV Senior Sec Public School, Baghni, Nurpur

Yoga Day was celebrated at the school. A large number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff attended the event. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day was “Yoga for Self and Society”. Warm-up exercises, sitting and standing asanas were performed and importance of these were explained simultaneously. The physical and yoga teachers of the school spoke about the benefits of yoga and how to maintain the harmony between body and mind. They also gave a brief history of the origin of yoga. There were teachers all around the students to help them in case they had trouble performing or understanding asanas. All the students participated in the event eagerly. Various competitions, like quiz, essay writing, poster making and slogan writing, were conducted to make the day special and memorable. Yoga pledge was also taken by the students with a resolve to make yoga an integral part of their daily life. The celebration concluded with the speech of Principal MR Rana. He encouraged the students to practice regular yoga to remain fit and to improve concentration.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted
A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange heads home to Australia after he pleaded guilty for publishing US secrets
The plea in the US Pacific commonwealth of the Northern Mari...
‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’
Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief
23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'
The woman hails from Odisha and is a student of Biochemistry...