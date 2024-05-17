MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni

The students of Class XII of the school have showcased a remarkable execution of hard work with laudable 100% result in the CBSE board examination. This year, the school had a full batch of 63 students wherein all the students passed the examination with first division. Jaswinder topped in the school with 96.2% marks, followed by Nitin and Sunandini with 95.2% marks, whereas Akshit, Simran and Suhani scored 94.8% marks. Sixteen students scored more than 90% marks. The teachers of the school acknowledged all the students for their commendable endeavour, and intense conviction to endure outstanding result for the school. Principal MR Rana congratulated the students of Class XII for their success and outstanding performance. He also appreciated the hard work of the achievers and their subject teachers as well, which they put to bring such a proud moment to the school.

