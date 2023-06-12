MCM DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Baghni (Nurpur)

The school celebrated DAV Foundation Day. The celebration started with lighting of the lamp and garlanding the portraits of Mahatma Hans Raj and Swami Dayanand Saraswati by the Principal and staff members. A havan yajna followed by vedic mantras and prayers was held in which the Principal, staff members and students took part. A colourful shobha yatra from the school to nearby places was taken out in which hundreds of students along with staff members took place. Students recited devotional songs and raised slogans to commemorate Swami Dayanand Saraswati, founder of Arya Samaj, and his teaching. The students gave melodious presentations like Shabad Gayan, bhajan and recitation of Sanskrit shlokas.
