MCM DAV Ser Sec Public School, Baghni (Nurpur)

The 'Health and Awareness Club' of the school observed 'World No Tobacco Day' on the school campus. The event was inaugurated by MR Rana, the school Principal, by lighting the lamp of awareness along with staff members of the school. The event showcased the ills of tobacco consumption through a series of programmes. An essay writing and a poster-making competition was also held wherein the students were educated about the ill-effects of consumption of tobacco. A play on the theme 'Tobacco Kills' was organised. Finally, the day concluded after declaring the area "No tobacco zone".