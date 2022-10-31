MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni

A rangoli-making competition was organised for the students of classes IX-XII of the school. Students showed their creativity through colourful rangoli designs. Eco-friendly materials like grains, flowers and coloured sawdust were used by the pupils. Their innovative designs were appreciated by all. Principal M R Rana congratulated as well as encouraged the winners to enhance and keep the same spirits in the future competitions.
