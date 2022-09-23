MCM DAV students grab medals

Students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, bagged medals in various sports events organised at the zonal and block levels. In the U-12 category, students got 10 gold medals, eight silver medals and two bronze medals in 50 m race, 100m race, long jump, high jump, 200 m race and shot put. Students of the school also secured six first positions and six second positions in the events at the block level. Pranav, Akshit, Gugleet, Reet and Manmeet secured the first position in long jump, high jump, shot put and 1,500 m race and got selected for the district-level games. School Principal MR Rana congratulated all the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...