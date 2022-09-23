MCM DAV students grab medals

Students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, bagged medals in various sports events organised at the zonal and block levels. In the U-12 category, students got 10 gold medals, eight silver medals and two bronze medals in 50 m race, 100m race, long jump, high jump, 200 m race and shot put. Students of the school also secured six first positions and six second positions in the events at the block level. Pranav, Akshit, Gugleet, Reet and Manmeet secured the first position in long jump, high jump, shot put and 1,500 m race and got selected for the district-level games. School Principal MR Rana congratulated all the winners.