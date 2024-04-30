MDAV School, Chandigarh

World Malaria Day, dedicated to spread awareness about malaria, a disease caused by mosquito bites, was observed by the school. Different activities were organised on the premises of the school. Students took part in activities of poster making, declamation, etc. They learnt how to protect themselves from malaria and help others who are affected by it.
