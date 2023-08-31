MDAV School, Sector 22 A, Chandigarh

A Yuva Tourism Club was inaugurated in the school. There are 30 members in the club. Yogita of Class IX was selected as secretary, Shivani of Class I general secretary, and Nainsi and Yash executive members. The vision is to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate our rich culture heritage and develop an interest and passion for tourism.
