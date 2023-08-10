MDAV School, Sector 22, Chd

The school organised an inter-house poem recitation competition among the children of the four houses. Each participant showed great enthusiasm and a will to bag the first place for their house. The competition was bifurcated in junior and senior categories. Students delivered their speeches in three different languages — English, Hindi and Punjabi. In the senior category, Guru Virjananad House stood first, Swami Dayanand House stood second and Pandit Gurudutt House stood third. In the junior category, Pandit Gurudutt House came first, Swami Shradhanand House bagged the second position and Swami Dayanand House stood third. At the end, the Principal applauded the efforts of all the participants.
