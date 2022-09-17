Medals in Inter-school contests

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr. Sec. Public School Sec 40-C Chandigarh brought laurels to the school by winning 5 bronze medals in Inter-School competition 2022 being held at GMSSS Sector-10. Arshpreet Kaur, Sidhi Kumari, Parampreet Kaur and Dipika won bronze medal in team event while Sidhi Kumari won an individual bronze. The Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in all their future endeavours.