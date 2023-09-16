Meditation session at Gurukul Public School, Pakka Paroh, Amb

A meditation session was organised for Class XII at the school. Yoga Guru Shri Ram Kumar made children practice meditation. He told the children that “whether you are new to meditation, or a regular meditator, with the help of guided meditation, you can get the same experience as you want - calm, happy, energized, or active. You feel empowered when you connect to the source of the power of meditation”. Managing Director of the school Rajesh Gautam advised the children to meditate continuously so that they can perform better in studies and make their dreams come true.