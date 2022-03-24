setting an example

Meet the Ghanaian 'Skate Gal' inspiring girls to ride

Meet the Ghanaian 'Skate Gal' inspiring girls to ride

Harmonie Bataka, 27, a skateboarder and skateboarding tutor, practises skateboarding on streets in her neighbourhood in Tema, Ghana. (Reuters)

ACCRA, March 24

As dawn broke behind her, Harmonie Bataka skated in wide curves down a suburban street on the outskirts of Ghana's capital, Accra, empty but for a scattering of people going to church.

Sundays used to be the only time 27-year-old Bataka could skateboard, when the streets were quiet and she didn't have to work. That was before she quit her job last year to pursue the sport full time, to the dismay of friends and family.

"They said there were too many boys doing it, boys who were too good for me to win any competitions... but I didn't care," said Bataka, sheltering from the sun in the shade of a half-finished building.

"I just wanted to be free to do what I love," she added. "It is really necessary and really important, otherwise this world will break you."

Skateboarding is a fringe sport in West Africa, especially for girls. Less than 17% of the world's weekly skateboarders were women in 2018, according to data from Grand View Research.

Bataka didn't know any other female skaters when she started, but today she is at the centre of a thriving scene, thanks in part to Ghana's first skatepark which opened late last year. Now she teaches her passion to women and girls full-time. 

Abigail Asante, 20, a math teacher, is helped by Harmonie Bataka.

Through the "Skate Gal Club" founded by a local extreme sports collective, Bataka found a tight circle of women who supported each other in ways that went beyond skateboarding - sharing recipes, gardening tips, mental health advice and more.

That connection cemented her desire to reorient her life around the sport.

"I truly felt comfortable," Bataka said. "That's what Skate Gal Club is all about." Skateboarding is one of the world's fastest-growing sports, but its popularity in Africa has yet to catch up with global trends. There are only a few skateparks on the continent, and only three of the 80 skateboarders competing in Tokyo's 2020 Olympic games, the first to include the sport, were African.

Ghana's 500-square-metre "Freedom Skatepark" was completed in December with support from Wonders Around the World, an NGO that builds skateparks in developing countries, and the late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, whose parents were Ghanaian immigrants.

CONCRETE RAMPS

Its concrete ramps draw an increasing number of skaters each week. They can rent boards and safety equipment or book private instruction from someone like Bataka.

The Skate Gal Club has also ballooned and every Thursday the park is open exclusively to women and girls, who can use the equipment and take lessons for free.

These female-only days have been particularly impactful for new skaters like four-year-old Leila, one of Bataka's youngest students.

Leila has already conquered one of the park's largest ramps and her mother Myriam said it has been important for her to see girls doing the sport.

"It's just so good to have a place for the girls to take examples from each other," Myriam said. "She told me last time, 'Oh, as a girl can I do this?' ... And I said 'Yes Leila, you can do anything'." Bataka hopes the female-only sessions will encourage more Ghanaian women to try skateboarding. The lessons she's learned about courage and perseverance are priceless.

"You just need to kill the fear," Bataka said. "Once you fall, you already have a feel for the worst thing that could happen... You keep going just because you want to get better."

Bataka carried that mentality as she carved through her neighbourhood on her day off. A wide-eyed boy watched from behind a fence as she did a trick move off a curb in which her feet and the board left the ground together and a smiling couple looked on from a storefront.

When a mother in yoga pants crossed her lawn to tell Bataka how impressed she was with her skating, Bataka beamed from ear to ear and pointed her in the direction of Freedom Skatepark. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

2
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

7
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

8
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

9
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma show to go off air briefly, check out why

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as UP Chief Minister for second time

Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM; Maurya, Pathak to be deputy CMs

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third