Mega expo, book fair to be held during science week celebrations

PTI

Chennai, February 15

A mega expo and book fair will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here as part of the science week celebration — Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate (science is revered all over) — to be held under the aegis of Ministry of Culture & the Office of the PSA, Govt of India, from February 22 to 28.

The event to be held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will have five themes: Annals of science, Milestones of Modern S&T, Swadeshi Paramparik inventions & innovations, Transforming India and Bringing out stories of people in science.

The Tamil Nadu Science and Technology Centre will play a pivotal role in conducting this event.

Accordingly, various events have been planned for all seven days in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli, according to a release here.

The week-long Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate aims to pay homage and showcase India's achievements in 75 years of Independence and the Centre's science and technology organisations in close partnership with state agencies have chalked out programmes to be held throughout the country.