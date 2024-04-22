MGN Public School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

Baisakhi celebrations were held at the school. The school sought the blessings of the Almighty through ‘shabad kirtan’ and ‘ardas’, followed by folk music and folk dance performances by students of primary and secondary wing. A turban-tying competition was held and the winners of various categories were honoured by Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa along with academic coordinator-cum-Headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia, in charge, pre-primary wing, Sukham, CBSE coordinator Inderpreet Kaur and coordinator, secondary wing, Satwinder Singh. Randhawa congratulated the gathering on the auspicious occasion and guided the students to “always carry their religious and cultural values as they help us to be a better human being”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Turban