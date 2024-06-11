MGN School, Adarsh Nagar, Jalandhar

NSS volunteers of the school in association with the ‘Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam’ and ‘Green Planets Foundation’, organised an event to celebrate World Environment Day in the local Burlton Park. Volunteers participated under the guidance of NSS Programme Officers Nidhi Diwan and Rachita Kotwal. Convener of the ‘Ek Ped Desh Ke Naam’ committee, Jalandhar, Ajay Vaid, and district general secretary retired XEN VK Kapoor explained the working style of the committee and gave detailed information about the importance of preserving environment. The volunteers have been working on the beautification of a park at Youth Hostel, Burlton Park, Jalandhar which a year ago simply used to be a pile of garbage. Now with the consistent efforts of volunteers, the entire area has turned up to be a neat green area where the plants are grown and taken care of. The volunteers also organised a very effective nukkad natak to avoid use of single use plastic. Girls did modelling with handmade and painted canvas bags to promote the use of the same. Ajay Vaid appreciated the commendable work done by the volunteers throughout the last year. The committee issued letters of appreciation to all volunteers encouraging them to keep doing efforts for environmental protection. Volunteers also participated in another campaign by the Green Planets Foundation to know the significance of planting trees from end of June to July end. The Green Planet Foundation provided certificates, plants, refreshments, water bottles and T-shirts to the volunteers.

#Environment