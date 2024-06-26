Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin

Under the guidance of Principal Parvesh Chandel and Vice-Principal Rakesh Chandel, the school organised a yoga session on International Yoga Day. Yoga session was headed by physical fitness educator Sudarshan Chandel where various asanas were performed. A yoga session started with Surya Namaskar, which is the purest form of yoga that rejuvenates every cell of the body by providing optimum oxygen. Students enthusiastically participated and enjoyed the yoga session. The session ended with a pledge taken by all students as well as the principal and vice-principal to inculcate the habit of doing yoga on a daily basis.
