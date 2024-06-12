Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, Himachal Pradesh

The school celebrated World Environment Day with impactful events to raise awareness about environment. Students enthusiastically participated in the events. Principal Parvesh Chandel and Vice-Principal Rakesh Chandel concluded with an inspiring speech urging every student to pledge for making the planet a better place to live and inspired the students to plant more trees, reduce waste and stop pollution.
