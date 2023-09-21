‘Mini jungle’ created at Blue Bird High School, Sector-16, Panchkula

A ‘mini jungle’ was created at the school to satiate toddlers’ curiosity and spark their imagination. Purpose behind the whole show was to practice learning by doing and to let the little students of Nursery, LKG and UKG to understand animals in their natural habitats. Students played role of various wild animals, domestic animals, birds, reptiles, insects and aquatic animals. The whole school was decorated with trees, plants, animal figures and waterfalls to show the natural habitat of all the animals according to their themes. Parents of the students were invited to the school to see the ‘Animal Kingdom’. Satpal Kaushik, DEO, Panchkula, graced the event and conversed with students and their parents and appreciated the efforts of the little students and their teachers. Students of the hub schools and of neighbourhood schools were also invited to visit the animal kingdom. Animal selfie corner decorated for the visitors was a great hit. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar extended the vote of thanks to Satpal Kaushik, parents, students and teachers.

