Minithon organised at Ryan International School, Chandigarh

The 23rd Minithon was organised in the vicinity of the school under Ryan International Sports Club. In sync with the vision "Sports" of the Chairman Dr. A. F. Pinto, this event is an annual feature of the Ryan Group of Institutions. As many as 3,000 students of 17 different schools from tricity and Punjab participated in the event. Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor Chandigarh; Ram Gopal, Dy. SP CID Chandigarh Police; Jaswinder Kaur DSP Chandigarh Police; Vivek Thakur, Judo Commonwealth medalist and Hardeep Singh Chandpuri, General Secretary of literary society of Chandigarh, flagged off different races and graced the prize distribution ceremony. Team championship trophy was won by Ryan International School, Chandigarh, whereas second and third positions were clinched by St. Xavier Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh & Ryan International School, Amritsar.
