Mizoram Governor felicitates farmer's 18-yr-old daughter for bagging scholarship

PTI

Aizawl, Feb 10

Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati and his wife Dr Jayashree Kambhampati felicitated Hmangaihzuali, a daughter of a smallholder farmer in Mizoram, who recently bagged a scholarship to study at the prestigious Asian University for Women (AUW) in Bangladesh.

Inviting the student along with her relatives at the Raj Bhavan, the governor congratulated her on being awarded the scholarship and wished her success in her academic journey and endeavour.

While interacting with Hmangaihzuali on Wednesday, the governor encouraged her to try her best in the study and bring laurel to the state.

The 18-year-old student from Thingsul village in Aizawl district was recently awarded a $375,000 (Rs 2.8 crore) scholarship by global agrotech company Syngenta Group based in Switzerland for admission to AUW. She was among five students to receive the scholarship. The other four students were from Bangladesh.

Syngenta said in its statement earlier that the five-year term scholarship will cover tuition, room and board, health coverage, textbooks, and supplies along with the possibility of internship opportunities from Syngenta.

Hmangaihzuali will pursue undergraduate programme in Politics, Philosophy and Economics, and Public Health at the all-women university.