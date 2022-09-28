MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Sector-27, Chd

Neeraj Sikka from the school was invited by the Zonal Secretary Dharamvir Singh of GGSSC Chandigarh Zone to the 'Adyapak Sanman Samaroh' organised by the Academic Council, Guru Gobind Singh study circle at Government College, Ludhiana, on the occasion of its 'Golden Jubilee' Year 2022. Neeraj was felicitated with a ' Shield and Certificate as a special honour at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, along with other Principals and teachers from Punjab and Chandigarh.
