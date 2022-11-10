MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Sector 27-D, Chandigarh

On Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, students of the school participated in the inter-school competition held at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector-8, Chandigarh, for two consecutive days. The competition included ‘shabad gayan’, poetry recitation and lecture on the life of Guru Nanak Dev. Students had prepared a ‘shabad’ on their own and themselves played instruments like harmonium and tabla. They bagged the third prize in ‘shabad gayan’. They prepared poems and lectures on their own. Students were felicitated with certificates and teachers were honoured with shawls. Students also participated in ‘shabad gayan’, recited poems and gave lecture on the day of Gurpurb at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 27-D, Chandigarh. The teachers and the students were felicitated with ‘siropas’.