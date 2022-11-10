MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Sector 27-D, Chandigarh

On Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, students of the school participated in the inter-school competition held at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector-8, Chandigarh, for two consecutive days. The competition included ‘shabad gayan’, poetry recitation and lecture on the life of Guru Nanak Dev. Students had prepared a ‘shabad’ on their own and themselves played instruments like harmonium and tabla. They bagged the third prize in ‘shabad gayan’. They prepared poems and lectures on their own. Students were felicitated with certificates and teachers were honoured with shawls. Students also participated in ‘shabad gayan’, recited poems and gave lecture on the day of Gurpurb at Gurdwara Sahib, Sector 27-D, Chandigarh. The teachers and the students were felicitated with ‘siropas’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough
Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...
Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...
T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat
England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...
8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire
Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...
India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official
Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...