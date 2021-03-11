MM International School, Mullana

A special assembly was organised at the school to mark the International Worker’s Day. Small tokens of love were presented to the workers by the school management. The students were told how showing love and respect for people from all professions is an important part of their journey to become responsible citizens later in life. The Principal highlighted the role of labour community in our lives and expressed gratitude to them.
