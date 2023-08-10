'Mobile Planetarium' session at St Anne's Covent School, Chandigarh

The Ecoskool Astronomy recently conducted an enthralling ‘Mobile Planetarium’ session for students of the school. Students of Class I to XII were treated to an immersive celestial experience that ignited their fascination with the cosmos. The initiative aimed at introducing budding minds to the wonders of the universe and nurture love for astronomy from an early age. The school premises was transformed into a captivating realm of stars and planets with the installation of a state-of-the-art mobile planetarium. The dome served as a window to the cosmos, creating an immersive environment that transported students beyond the confines of the classroom. Before embarking on their astronomical journey, students received an engaging introduction to the world of stars and galaxies. The Ecoskool Astronomy’s experts shared insights into the significance of the celestial realm and sparked curiosity about the mysteries waiting to be unravelled. The heart of the programme lied in the interactive sessions that followed. As students settled beneath the planetarium’s dome, they were captivated by awe-inspiring visuals of the phases of the moon, constellations strewn across the night sky, and the intricate choreography of the solar system.