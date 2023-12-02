Mock Parliament at RK International School, Nabahi

The school organised a Mock Parliament session, inviting students from Class VI to X to participate. Led by Head of the Social Science Department Praveen Kumar and supported by Principal SK Sharma, the event aimed to instil a sense of civic engagement and parliamentary procedures among the young minds. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation from students. They gained practical knowledge about the functioning of a democratic system, parliamentary debates and the art of constructive discourse. Principal SK Sharma appreciated both students and teachers for their hard work and dedication in organising and participating in the Mock Parliament.