Model chosen for national exhibition

The model made by Panchkula Bhavan Vidyalaya’s students Lakshya Dagar and Tanush Gupta of Class X got selected for the national-level CBSE science exhibition. The regional-level CBSE science exhibition was organised at Satluj Public School, Panchkula, on December 6-7. As many as 150 scientific models and ideas were exhibited from various schools of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh region. Out of 150 models, seven models were declared winners in the senior category and were selected to be displayed at the national-level CBSE science exhibition. The model made under the guidance of Megha Bhardwaj (PGT chemistry) works under the idea of semi-perpetual machines. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the students and their mentor teacher and motivated them to excel at the national level as well.