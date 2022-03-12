Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh launches Sai Naari Abhilasha Foundation for women

School Web Desk

New Delhi, March 12

Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, launched the "Sai Nari Abhilasha Foundation "-Life Women Empowerment Centre, on the occasion of Women's Day. The inauguration ceremony was performed by Bandana Kumari, MLA Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. Additional SHO, Shalimar Bagh, also graced the occasion.

This foundation is an initiative of Modern Public School to uplift the lives of underprivileged women by giving them access to education and skill development.

Eight specialised courses that will be offered by the foundation to women are: Data Entry Operator, Front Desk Officer, Graphic Designing, Make-up, Pickle Making,Stitching, Nail-Art, and Heena-Art.

The Centre will provide training to women in various fields. Opportunities will be provided to these women trainees to sell their products and make them earn their livelihood. This attempt will make them self-sufficient in building their career.

Speaking on the occasion Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said, " I'm honoured to be a part of such a wonderful foundation, and am excited to see more women become skilled and independent. We are currently providing a platform for women to learn and progress, but we will do our best to provide some outstanding job opportunities for them in near future."