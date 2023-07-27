Mohali Public School, Ph 10, Mohali

Students of the Nursery Wing of the school celebrated ‘Red Colour Day’ in the school. Students came to the school in colourful dresses, especially in red colour. To teach them the colour name, teachers drew pictures of apple, tomato, strawberry, cherry and pomegranate on the blackboard. The students filled red colour in these fruits in drawing books.
