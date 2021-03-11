Montessorie Cambridge School, Raja Ka Bagh

Mothers of the tiny tots were invited to spend a memorable day with theirwards on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Attractive boards showcasing the creativity of children were also displayed. Song and dance performances by the kids left the mothers awestruck. Principal Meghna Mahajan also enlightened the mothers about the latest education curriculum.
