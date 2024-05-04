Montfort School, Roorkee

In an exciting leap towards enriching students’ learning and engagement, the school announced the incorporation of students’ edition newspaper subscription into its academic curriculum. With a firm belief in the power of information and critical thinking, the school has embarked on a journey to provide students with access to a reputed newspaper’s students’ edition, fostering a culture of informed citizenship and academic excellence. In embracing student newspaper subscriptions, the school reaffirms its commitment of providing a holistic and enriching educational experience. By equipping students with the tools to engage critically with the world around them, the school nurtures lifelong learners, responsible citizens, and compassionate leaders of the future.

