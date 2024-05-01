Montfort School, Roorkee, celebrates Earth Day

Upholding the visionary values and academics, primary students of the school celebrated Earth Day. Students participated in different events featuring poems, action songs, slogans, etc. A meaningful skit on Earth Day was organised to make the day more eventful. With the cultural dances, the event reached its peak. Primary students took a pledge to keep Mother Earth green by planting more trees and avoiding the use of plastic. All students came to the school in different shades of green and blue to highlight the event. Headmistress Sr Santhana Mary appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to always work for the betterment of the planet we live on.

